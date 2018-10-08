Global Genomic Biomarker Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for advanced disease diagnostics is driving the growth of genomic biomarker market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global genomic biomarker market is growing at a moderate rate during 2018-2023. The global genomic biomarker market has witnessed a moderate growth due to increasing cases of chronic diseases and rising healthcare expenditure. The global genomic biomarker market is segmented on the basis of disease indication, end-users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, patent analysis, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Global Genomic Biomarker Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the major factor that is paving the growth of market. Rising investments in the research activities on chronic disease diagnostics and its preventions is augmenting the market value in the developed regions of North America and Europe. For instance, Germany based research institute Discovery and Development Solutions is offering genomic biomarkers for improvement in clinical outcomes for the patients and help the drug companies in research work. In the underdeveloped region of Africa and South America, the limited market capabilities for clinical research is challenging the market growth in both the regions. Rising demand for genomic biomarkers in the growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Europe is creating enormous opportunities for market establishment. Hence, rising genes related diseases are estimated to augment the global genomic biomarker market during the forecast period.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by large number of clinical research activities on the genomic biomarker. Europe shares the significant market value due to advanced healthcare laboratories and increasing research initiatives in the EU countries. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing support from government organizations are paving the market growth. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The increasing medical tourism in the APAC region and economic developments are supporting growth of this region.

