Operational Database Management Market 2018 Global Share, Challenges, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

An operational database management system which is also called OLTP -On Line Transaction Processing databases are used to manage rapidly increasing and changing data in real-time. The database allows to modify the data which includes add, change or delete data, doing it in real-time. In Operational Database Management Market, all kinds of business information such as information about a business department, employees, proposals, and training status among others are stored in the database in real time.

This market is driven by the increasing demand of the cost-effective and flexible solutions in cloud along with features like elasticity, scalability and automated backup. Demand for operational database will increase in data depository of various organization is becoming difficult to manage with the traditional approach. The demand of operational database is increasing across various industries such as healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom among others.

The Global Operational Database Market is expected to grow from US $28 Billion in 2016 to US~$ 60 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 5%. However, security & privacy concern among the users is one of the major restraints affecting the market growth.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of operational database market are- Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), InterSystems Corporation (U.S.), MongoDB Inc. (U.S.), MarkLogic corp. (U.S.), Neo Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) MariaDB Corporation (Finland), Aerospike Inc. (U.S.) and Datastax Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The global operational database market has been segmented on the basis of applications, components, organization size and end-users. The applications of operational database market comprises majorly of data formatting, data validation and error tracking among others. Components include complex hardware and software. The operational database market can be categorized by organization size as small, medium and large. Furthermore, the operational database management is serving various end-user industry including healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of operational database owing to the presence of global players such as Oracle Corporation which is one of the leading firm in data base management system and thereby contributes majorly in growth of operational database. The major reasons contributing to increasing market share are development of advanced computer system and computer model. On the other hand, APAC is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increase in adoption of operational database in various sectors specifically in BFSI and healthcare, where a huge amount of data is to be maintained.

Study Objectives of Global Operational Database Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global operational database market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Operational database market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, component, organization size and end-users.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global operational database market

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/operational-database-management-market-1978

Intended Audience

Software distributors

Software developers

Service providers

Cloud service providers

DBMS solution providers

Small & medium size businesses

Industrial end users

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com