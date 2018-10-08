Residential Property Sale In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: The sale and purchase of any kind of property is a technical job that requires a certain level of expertise. It is highly recommended to avail the services of professional realtors like John Reider Properties in Killeen, TX.

It is a commercial and residential real estate firm that has been serving the residents since 1995. It has always strived to provide its clients with the best customer care service from the beginning to the closing of a deal. They are given the best guidance to find a property that suits their budget, lifestyle and personal requirements.

Residential Property Sale Services

It specializes in services pertaining to the sale of residential properties in Killeen, TX. Its team of professionals ensure that clients get the best deal possible on selling their residential property. This is done by advertising their property, staging it for potential buyers, offering virtual tours, MLS, repairing and maintaining the property while it is still on hold, and so on. Free consultation services are provided for comparing the prices at which other houses in the area are being sold. Faster sales and lower costs of selling residential properties are ensured by increasing the property’s exposure and marketing it from the seller’s point of view.

Why Choose Them

• Prioritization of the client’s needs over everything else.

• Agents have extensive knowledge of the housing market.

• Excellent customer service.

• Affordable costs.

• Friendly and helpful team of professionals.

• Over 30 years of experience in offering property related services.

• Selling clients are offered feedback from potential buyers and coached on presentation methods.

• The firm enjoys a reputation of being one of the leading real estate companies in the area.

• Specializes in a variety of property dealings apart from residential property.

• Convenience of online communication and payments regarding the services provided.

Other Services Provided

• Commercial sales

• Commercial lease

• Property management services for the upkeep and maintenance of residential and commercial properties.

For more information on the services provided at John Reider Properties, you can call at (254) 699-8300 or visit 455 E. Central Texas Expwy Suite 101 Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to http://johnreider.com/