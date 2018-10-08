Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is Driven by Increasing Public and Private Investment in Infrastructure, Construction of Industrial Zones and Business Parks: Ken Research

Programmes and policies to promote tourism, increase in residential construction projects to meet excess housing demands and changes in consumer preference towards high quality plastic pipes for their desirable properties has driven the growth of plastic pipes and fittings in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is at its late growth stage. The market growth has stagnated as the decrease in oil prices has impacted the demand of plastic pipes and fittings in the country. There was decline of infrastructure and real estate opportunities coming up in the recent years. Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is highly correlated with the development in the infrastructural, mining (petroleum and others) and construction of new house dwellings in the country. There has been a trend of substituting PVC pipes and fittings by PE pipes and fittings in potable water distribution applications and by PPR pipes and fittings in internal plumbing application in the past few years. The water supply and sewage end use application continues to be the leading end use application of the plastic pipes and fittings in Saudi Arabia. The market is concentrated with few organized players dominating the market.

The organized sector dominates the market due to its superior product quality and enjoys competitive advantage over the unorganized sector as it can provide product customization. Government schemes such as Vision 2030 to emphasize on developing sectors such as health care, defense, transport and logistics will increase in the investment in the construction of hospitals, factories and other infrastructure. Private sector contribution to the economy, transforming the government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) into a USD 2 trillion sovereign wealth fund and to promote tourism in the country are some other key initiatives that have contributed majorly to the market growth. There has also been a shift in consumer preference from steel pipes to plastic pipes for various industrial uses such as distributing oil and natural gas as it is a more economical option. Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market in Saudi Arabia is highly competitive amongst the major players, and consequently, companies are increasingly focusing on product innovation and diversification and offering better quality products to expand their market shares.

According to a study by Ken Research “Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)”, reduction of wastage and spillage while manufacturing, keeping up with advanced technology, tracking upcoming government and private construction projects, diversification of product line, supply of plastic resin from multiple sources, increasing production capacity of PE products, usage of by-product and focus on development of safer plastic pipes for the purpose of drinking water distribution will aid the manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings in Saudi Arabia to grow and achieve higher profits.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Saudi Arabia Construction Industry

Saudi Arabia Real Estate

Saudi Arabia Development Projects

Saudi Arabia Agriculture Industry

Saudi Arabia Plumbing System

Saudi Arabia Water Supply

Saudi Arabia Irrigation Network

Saudi Arabia Sewage System

Saudi Arabia Chemical Industry

Saudi Arabia Oil Plants

Saudi Arabia Construction Projects

Saudi Arabia Housing Projects

Saudi Arabia Logistics

Saudi Arabia CPVC Pipes Fittings

Saudi Arabia HDPE Pipes Fittings

PPR Pipes and Fittings KSA

ABS Pipes and Fittings KSA

Saudi Arabia Water Projects

Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturing KSA

Raw Materials for Plastic Pipes

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

• uPVC

• PVC and CPVC

• PE

• PPR, ABS, PVDF and others

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Market

• Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

• Water Supply and Sewage

• Plumbing

• Chemical and Oil

• Irrigation

• Gas Transmission, Cable Protection, Healthcare and Automotive Industries and others

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

• Plastic Resins Manufacturers

• Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

• Private Equity Ventures/ VC Funds

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturing Companies:

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), New Products Industries Co Ltd. (NEPROPLAST), Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd (AGM), Al Watania Plastics, Munir Munif Plastic Factory (MMP), Almona Plastic Product Company Ltd. Co., Hepworth, Arabian Plastic Manufacturing Company Ltd. (APLACO) and Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. Dammam

