The new Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumable Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the food safety testing equipment and consumable and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the food safety testing equipment and consumable market includes 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Charm Sciences, Inc., Danaher Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, ELISA Technologies, Inc., Foss A/S, Idexx Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V, Roka Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing number of outbreaks of diseases caused by food contamination and increasing emphasis on food safety test is the major driving factor for food safety testing equipment and consumables market. Consistent growth across food and beverage industry to meet the consumers’ expectation is likely to fuel the market growth in upcoming years. In addition, expansion of the dairy industry is directly leading to food pathogen testing demand. Advancement in milk processing techniques coupled with stringent government norms regarding food safety is presumed to propel industry growth. Stringent regulations on the quality of convenient and packaged food products are further supporting the market growth. However, lack of global uniform regulatory guidelines may hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of food safety testing equipment and consumable.

Market Segmentation

The broad food safety testing equipment and consumable market have been sub-grouped into type, contaminant type, and food type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Chromatography Systems

Mass Spectrometry Systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment

Immunoassay Systems

Hybrid Systems

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Systems

Flow Cytometry Systems

Others

By Contaminant Type

Microbiological Analysis

Allergens Analysis

Pesticides and Fertilizers

Drugs and Antibiotics

Natural Toxins Analysis

GMO Testing

Others

By Food Type

Milk and Dairy Products

Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Processed Food

Meat & Poultry

Sea Food

Cereals & Nuts

Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for food safety testing equipment and consumable in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

