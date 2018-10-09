Formaldehyde Market is registering a healthy 4.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2024

Formaldehyde is a simple chemical compound made of oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon. It is extensively used in manufacturing building materials and various household products. Formaldehyde is also finding application in the production of amino resins and these resins are cheap than conventional adhesives and also possess outstanding strength and moisture resistant properties. Hence, the demand for these resins is increasing in the construction and furniture industry.

Being strong and flammable, formaldehyde is witnessing increasing use in fuel production. This trend is also resulting in the significant growth of the market. Various research and development activities are being done as many countries are looking for new and cheap alternatives to oil. Many companies in China have also started testing formaldehyde to be used as a chemical intermediate for producing fuel. This is also expected to result in the significant growth of the global formaldehyde market.

The report on the global formaldehyde market provides in-depth analysis of the market taking into account the data obtained from primary and secondary research.

The market experts from basic and related industries were also interviewed to get a clear picture of the market.

The report also provides segment-wise analysis, country-wise analysis and key companies operating in the market.

The report also offers competitive analysis on the key companies operating in the global formaldehyde market.

The global market for formaldehyde is segmented on the basis of derivatives, application, end use vertical, and region. Based on the derivatives, the market segmentation includes Urea Formaldehyde (UF) Resins & Concentrates, Phenol Formaldehyde (PF) Resins, Polyoxymethylene/ Polyacetal (POM), Pentaerythritol, Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), 1,4 Butanediol (1,4 BDO), Paraformaldehyde, Hexamine, Melamine Formaldehyde (MF) Resin, and other derivatives.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into fibers, solvents, plasticizers, drying agents, resins, and other chemical intermediaries. By end use vertical, the segment includes consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, construction, and others.

Region-wise the global formaldehyde market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

The report offers a detailed profile of all the leading market players in the global formaldehyde market such as BASF SE, Celanese AG, Perstorp Orgnr, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Alder S.p.A, Dynea AS, Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Foremark Performance Chemicals, and Johnson Matthey Process Technologies.

