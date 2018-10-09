Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023

Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market: Bladder cancer is associated with tissues of the bladder; it is a disease where malignant cells are formed in the bladder. The symptoms of bladder cancer include blood in urine, low back pain, and pain during urination. There are three types of bladder cancers that begin at the lining of the bladder tissues. They are transitional cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma.

A sample of this report is available upon request @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-bladder-cancer-treatment-market/#ulp-4H8Z4LpNMLEuOnnx

According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 45,000 men and 17,000 women were diagnosed with bladder cancer every year in the U.S. Bladder cancer accounts for closely 5% of cancer cases in the U.S. and is more prominent in men than women. These all are contributing factors that will show a global market growth in the future. With that, the rise in awareness about the disease, treatment options, and new drug development is driving force for the market for bladder cancer treatment. With new drug launches, growing awareness, more collaboration, and partnerships are ongoing trends happening the market.

With all the drug innovations for treatment of bladder cancer treatment, technological advancements, government initiatives, increase in geriatric population and advanced healthcare services are helping the bladder cancer treatment market to flourish. However, increased patent expirations, rise in the use of generic drugs for the treatment and asymptomatic nature of the disease are some major setback for the revenue market of bladder cancer treatment market.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-bladder-cancer-treatment-market/#ulp-c654SbFYO64MsOhu

Global bladder cancer treatment market is categorized on basis of four types, they are as follows-

1. Cancer type

• Transitional cell bladder cancer

• Invasive bladder cancer

• Superficial bladder cancer

• Squamous cell bladder cancer

• Other rare types

2. Drug class

a. Chemotherapy

• Alkylating agents

• Plant alkaloids

• Taxanes

• Anti-tumour Antibiotics

• Anti-metabolites

• Topoisomerase inhibitors

b. Immunotherapy

• Tumor-targeting mAbs

• DC-Based immunotherapy

• Peptide- and DNA-based anticancer vaccines

• Immune stimulatory cytokines

• Immune modulatory mAbs

• Immunosuppressive metabolism Inhibitors

• Pattern recognition receptor Agonists

• Others

3. End-users

Hospital Pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others.

Need more information about this report @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-bladder-cancer-treatment-market/#ulp-14mlyhjMGhVjZqa3

Lastly, it is divided into five geographical divisions- North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe. North America is followed by Europe, both are the largest shareholder in the market for bladder cancer treatment market due to the availability of advanced healthcare service providers, increase in the number of bladder cancer cases and development of infrastructure in the healthcare sectors. Apart from that, Asia-Pacific is expected to show an increase in the bladder cancer market.

Some of the big-league names in this market are GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Novartis AG(Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Eli Lilly & Co. and Sanofi (France). In 2017, AstraZeneca got an approval from USFDA for accelerating the drug Imfinzi (Durvalumab) for the treatment of bladder cancer and in 2016, FDA had granted Biologic License Application and priority review of Roche’s Atezolizumab for treatment of advanced bladder cancer.

Get access to full summary @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-bladder-cancer-treatment-market/

About Precision Business Insights

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and business consulting firm, which follow a holistic approach to solve needs of the clients. We adopt and implement proven research methodologies to achieve better results. We help our clients by providing actionable insights and strategies to make better decisions. We provide consulting, syndicated and customised market research services based on our client needs.

Contact to Precision Business Insights,

Kemp House,

152 – 160 City Road,

London EC1V 2NX

Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com