Global Frequency Converter 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Frequency Converter is a device to realize the function of analog to digital conversion. The analog voltage is converted into an impulse signal, and the frequency of the output pulse signal is proportional to the input voltage.

The increasing aerospace & defense and oil & gas activities, growth of process industry in European region, along with introduction of high-speed rails, and rising trend of using advanced equipment for traction substations, are driving the growth of frequency converter in this market.

Over the next five years, Frequency Converter will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Frequency Converter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Analytical Research Cognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Frequency Converter Market Segmentation by product type:

Static Frequency Converter

Rotary Frequency Converter

Frequency Converter Market Segmentation by application:

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Process Industry

Traction

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Frequency Converter Market. The key players covered in this report:

ABB

GENERAL ELECTRIC

SIEMENS

DANFOSS

APLAB

MAGNUS POWER

AELCO

GEORATOR

KGS ELECTRONICS

NR ELECTRIC

PILLER

AVIONIC INSTRUMENTS

POWER SYSTEM & CONTROL

SINEPOWER

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Frequency Converter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Frequency Converter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Frequency Converter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frequency Converter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Frequency Converter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Frequency Converter by Players

Chapter Four: Industrial Centrifuges by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

