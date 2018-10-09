Growth Philippines E-Commerce, International Express Delivery Firms in Philippines, Express Delivery Services in Metro Manila, Normal and Express Delivery in Philippines : Ken Research

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Philippines Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2023 – By Air Express and Road Express, By International Express and Domestic Express, By B2B, C2C and B2C Model, By E-Commerce Merchants and 3PL Companies” believe that infrastructural development, E-commerce tie-ups, technological advancement and robust customer feedback system will have a positive impact of market. Philippines express delivery market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.0% whereas; Philippines E-commerce logistics market is expected to register a massive CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period 2018E-2023E.

Philippines express delivery market segmentation by air express and road express, by delivery type (international delivery and domestic delivery), by business mode (B2B, C2C and B2C); Philippines E-commerce market segmentation by channel (E-commerce merchants and 3PL – Third Party Logistics companies), by time duration (one day delivery, 2 day delivery, same day delivery and others), by area (intracity and intercity), by payment method (cash on delivery and others); Company Profile of Major Players Operating in Philippines Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market (LBC Express, 2Go, PHL Post, JRS Express, Air 21, DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT, Lazada Express, Shopee and Others)

• Express services are likely to become more significant in near future as Filipino economy is increasingly becoming integrated due to rapid growth in international trade services.

• Growth in the country’s E-commerce industry will drive the country’s express delivery market owing to the rising demand of this service for B2C business segment.

The express delivery companies have created a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater to time-sensitive needs of the Philippines logistics sector. The rising need for time bound deliveries coupled with quality service is expected to drive the express delivery market in the coming years. Furthermore, the need for time bound deliveries will increase with economic growth and development of trade and commerce thus creating growth opportunities for the express industry. Additionally, the growth of B2C segment has inclined the need for quick delivery of goods to the customers and door to door deliveries. Some of the key players including DHL, Fed Ex, TNT Express and UPS are projected to dominate the express delivery market in the near future.

Philippines E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Moreover, internet has forced several companies to alter their strategies to cater to the younger generation. Along with the introduction of new web technologies and surging E-commerce operations, last mile logistics has gained popularity in Philippines, especially amongst domestic shipping companies in the country. Major E-commerce logistics firms in Philippines have shifted their focus on timely, reliable and a safe delivery of products, thereby making it an integral part of their system for creating customers.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-express-ecommerce-logistics-market/163821-100.html

