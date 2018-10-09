Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2023

The wide ranging application of piezoelectric includes ultrafine focusing of optical assemblies, to drive an ultrasonic nozzle, microbalances, electronic frequency generation, generation of high voltages, production and detection of sound. The various piezoelectric material used to generate electricity from a mechanical stress includes quartz, polyvinylidene fluoride, aluminum nitride, zinc oxide, lead zirconate titanate, barium titanate, tourmaline, gallium orthophosphate, and berlinite among others.

Piezoelectric energy harvesting is the process which converts mechanical energy to electrical energy, depending upon the amount of stress applied in deforming or compressing the material, the type and amount of deformation of the crystal of the material, and the frequency or speed of vibration or compression to the material.

Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Market: Segmentation

The market for piezoelectric energy harvesting can be fragmented on the basis of its application and geography to depict an overall market picture. On the basis of application, the market for piezoelectric energy harvesting can be segmented as aerospace, consumer electronics, electronic locks, healthcare, industrial switches, lighters and other electrical, military, pavements, roads, and railroads, pushbutton industrial sensors, remote controls, toys and gadgets, and vehicle sensors.

The market for the piezoelectric energy harvesting is expected to grow significantly on account of underlying factors. The primary drivers of growth in the piezoelectric energy harvesting market include the highest reliability, efficiency and power output by size and cost offered by the piezoelectric energy devices harvesters against the alternative energy harvesting technologies.

Some of the key players in the piezoelectric energy harvesting market include Advanced Cerametrics, Boeing, Honeywell, ITT, Microstrain, Inc., Smart Material Corp., and Tokyo Institute of Technology.