Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market predicts rise in demand by 2026

The automatic identification system (AIS) is an autonomous tracking system used on ships and by vessel traffic services (VTS). Use of satellites to detect AIS signatures is known as Satellite-AIS (S-AIS). This system is used in marine radar for avoiding collision in water transport. This system provides information such as unique identification, position, course, and speed, which is displayed on a screen. AIS allows maritime authorities to track and monitor vessel movements by integrating standardized VHF transceiver with a positioning system such as a GPS receiver and electronic navigation sensors, such as gyrocompass or rate of turn indicator.

Increasing demand for detecting and tracking ships at distances from coastlines larger than what can be accomplished by normal terrestrial VHF communications is a major factor driving growth of the satellite-based automatic identification systems market. Furthermore, requirements of long‐range applications such as better handling of hazardous cargo, improved security, and countering illegal operations are fueling growth of the satellite-based automatic identification systems market.

Market Players are focused on developing advanced technologies in order to maintain leading position in satellite-based automatic identification systems market. In 2016, Kongsberg Maritime subsidiary Hydroid, Inc., a manufacturer of marine robotic systems, released version 7.4.0 software updates for its REMUS autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and REMUS Vehicle Interface Program (VIP), an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to view the vehicle’s status, program missions and download the data, all from one easy-to-use program. Furthermore, in 2015, Vesper Marine, AIS transponders that provide safety was awarded the contract to provide Virtual Automatic Identification System (AIS) Beacons to mark seven reefs hazardous to shipping in the Bay of Plenty, as well as provide a coastal monitoring capability. The beacons will alert ships’ crews and the local government’s Regional Council that a vessel is heading towards a charted danger or entering the no-go zone around each hazard. In 2017, the Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) announced the successful launch of two Norwegian microsatellites developed and built by SFL for the Norwegian Space Centre with support from the Norwegian Coastal Authority, Space Norway and the European Space Agency. Manufacturers operating in satellite-based automatic identification systems market include StormGeo, ExactEarth, Iridium Communications, ORBCOMM, Saab, Thales, New JRC, Furuno Electric, Garmin International, Raytheon, L-3 Communications, Kongsberg, Raymarine, Maritec, and SpaceQuest

