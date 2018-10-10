Latin American Micro Irrigation Industry Research Reports Analysis Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Axiom MRC Added an “Latin American Micro irrigation Market Research Report, By Type, Crop Type, End User and Country – Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024”

Latin American Micro irrigation Market Analysis:

Argentina is the second largest micro irrigation market of Latin America. Agriculture in Argentina is one of the important sectors contributing to the economy. Important agricultural produce in Argentina is cereals, oilseeds, fruits, sugar cane and cotton. The climatic conditions vary from region to region giving rise to need for irrigation to match up the increasing food demand.

Irrigation in Argentina is widespread all over the country. Thus, increasing knowledge about the advantages of micro irrigation and changing attitude of farmers who have started demanding micro irrigation techniques for small as well as large scale plantation of crops is driving the market for micro irrigation in Argentina.

The micro irrigation market is developing mainly due to the initiatives taken by the private schemes developed with the support of government under programs such as the PROVARZEAS.

Latin American Micro irrigation Market Segmentation:

LAMI Market by Type:

The types of micro irrigation covered in the report are drip irrigation, micro sprinkler irrigation.

LAMI Market by Crop Type:

By crop type, the market is studied for orchard crops & vineyards, field crops, plantation crops and other crops.

LAMI Market by End User:

The major end users of micro irrigation system are industrial users, farmers and others.

LAMI Market by Region:

The market for micro irrigation in Latin America is studied for Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and rest of the countries in Latin America. The trend of using drip irrigation is very high in Brazil and Argentina.

LAMI Market Key Players:

The leading players in this industry include Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Driptech Incorporated (India), Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation (Israel), T-L Irrigation Company (U.S.),Valmont Industries (U.S.) among others.

