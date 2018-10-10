Skimmed Milk Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth 2018-2024  

Skimmed Milk Powder Market: Historical and Forecasts by Product Type (Flavored Non-Fat Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Milk Powder and Other Powder), Application Type (Confectionery, Bakery, Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Dry Mixes, Fermented Milk Products, Frozen Desserts, Meat products and Others): Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024. According to the Market Stats Report Analyst, Skimmed Milk Powder market is expected to grow at considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Introduction to Skimmed Milk Powder Industry:

Skimmed milk powder is the resultant of partial fat and water removal from the pasteurized milk. Skim milk powder (SMP) has low moisture and fat contents and, when stored in dry, cool conditions, has a shelf life in excess of two years. Specifically, when stored at 15°C and a relative humidity of 75%, skim milk powder has a minimum shelf life of two years, an average shelf life of three years and a maximum shelf life of four years.

Market Dynamics for Skimmed Milk Powder industry:

Increasing convenient usage and high nutritional value are key drivers for Skimmed Milk Powder market. Moreover, the market is driven by technological development and increasing investment in research and development. Global Skimmed Milk Powder market is also growing with the increasing demand for nutritional food product. Thus, global Skimmed Milk Powder market is expected to grow at significant growth rate in forecast period. However, effect on digestion may hinder the market of skimmed milk powder. Nonetheless, untapped market and high demand for skimmed milk powder are expected to generate new opportunity in forecast period.

Global Skimmed Milk Powder Market: Segment Overview

The global Skimmed Milk Powder market is estimated to register significant CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The report included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in Skimmed Milk Powder market all across the world. The report gives detailed segments analysis of Skimmed Milk Powder market in which the report describes the market into product types, application type and regional segments. Based upon product type, Skimmed Milk Powder market is classified as Flavored Non Fat Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Milk Powder and Other Powder. On the basis of application type, Skimmed Milk Powder market has been segmented as Danone, Nestle, Friesland Campina, Arla, Alpen Dairies, California Dairies, DFA and Lactalis. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest market share due to developed food industry. Europe is second largest market for Skimmed Milk Powder and it is expected to generate new opportunity with product innovation and increased investment in research and development. Asia Pacific Skimmed Milk Powder market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increased demand.

This Report Segment of Global Skimmed Milk Powder Market as Follows:

Global Skimmed Milk Powder Market by Product Type,

Flavored Non-fat powder

Whole Milk Powder

Butter Milk Powder

Other Powder

Global Skimmed Milk Powder Market by Application Type,

Confectionery

Bakery

Nutritional Food

Infant Formulas

Dry Mixes

Fermented Milk Products

Frozen Desserts

Meat products

Others

Global Skimmed Milk Powder Market by Regional

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC



Africa



Rest of MEA

This Global Skimmed Milk Powder Market Report Covers Top Players Like,

Danone

Nestle

Friesland Campina

Arla

Alpen Dairies

California Dairies

DFA

Lactalis

Others

