Calcium Ferrocyanide Market Trends Estimates High Demand by 2027

Calcium ferrocyanide is an inorganic metallic compound produce from the ferrous chloride, hydrogen cyanide, and calcium hydroxide. The compound is odorless, yellow crystalline granules which are soluble in water. It is also known by the common name yellow prussiate of lime with INS No. Calcium salt E538. Calcium ferrocyanide is also known as Dicalcium hexacyanoferrate or Calcium hexacyanoferrate. It is used to remove metallic impurities from tartaric, citric, and other acids. It is also used as a stabilizer for the coating on welding rods, and fertilizer for plants. Other applications of calcium ferrocyanide include removal of mercaptans in the petroleum industry; production of wine and citric acid; fixing, toning, and bleaching in photography; separation of copper from molybdenum ores and purification of tin; and anti-caking agent for both table salt and road salt.

In the past, calcium ferrocyanide was produced from organically derived nitrogenous carbon sources, potassium carbonate, and iron filings. Historically, common carbon and nitrogen sources were offal, leather scrap, dried blood, or torrified horn. The global calcium ferrocyanide market is growing at a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of anti-caking in pharmaceutical industry. The Asia-Pacific calcium ferrocyanide market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by North America calcium ferrocyanide market, attributed high demand of fertilizers in agriculture.

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Dynamics

Driving factors for the global calcium ferrocyanide market include growing agriculture, photography, chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industry and high demand for stabilizers in the above industries particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company manufacturing calcium ferrocyanide products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for food products across the regions over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global calcium ferrocyanide market through collaboration with end-users i.e. agriculture product manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, food product manufacturers, etc.

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Segmentation

The global calcium ferrocyanide market is segmented by end-use, application, and by region. By application segment, anti-caking agent segment is expected to contribute for relatively high revenue share in the global calcium ferrocyanide market, attributed to significant demand for the compound in pharmaceuticals and food products.

By geographies, the global calcium ferrocyanide market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, APEJ is expected to dominate the global calcium ferrocyanide market, owing to a significant revenue share in food additives market. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific in the global calcium ferrocyanide market, attributed to rapidly rising demand for an anti-caking agent in the pharmaceutical industry and high demand for wine in the region. The Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to account for significant revenue share in the global calcium ferrocyanide market with a moderate growth rate over the forecast period, owing to mature market for the food products and pharmaceuticals. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the calcium ferrocyanide market, owing to growing economy and relatively low-value share in the global food and beverages market. Overall, the outlook for the global calcium ferrocyanide market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Key Players

Some of the promient players of global calcium ferrocyanide market include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Riedel-de Haen AG, Leancare Ltd., Yick-Vic Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd., City Chemical LLC, 3B Scientific Corporation, Beijing Hengye Zhongyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Service Chemical Inc., MP Biomedicals, Inc., and Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd.