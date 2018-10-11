Global Humectants Market is estimated to reach $33.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025. Humectant, a hygroscopic substance which is used to attract and keep the moisture by absorption. It comprises many hydrophilic groups, like hydroxyl group, ester, and amines & carboxyl groups. This ingredient with moisture retention property find usage in various products like cosmetics, food, medicines as well as pesticides, among others. Humectants are also used as an element of antistatic coatings for plastics. Humectant is common ingredient in many cosmetic & personal care products that are used for moisturization such as lip balms, hair conditioners, face or body cleansers, body lotions, as well as eye creams. With widespread usage for various applications, it is expected to boost the growth of the humectants market over the forecasted period.

High demand from numerous end-use industries, mounting health concerns associated to sugar intake, increasing consumption of bakery & confectionery products, growing consumer demand about low-calorie as well as healthy food & beverage products, growing biodiesel industry are the factors driving the growth of the humectants market. However, strict regulations & international quality standards for humectants may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand for natural ingredients owing to increasing consumer awareness might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global humectants market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and geography. The humectants market is segmented by source as synthetic and natural (plant-based, and animal-based). Type includes glycerol, sugar alcohol, alpha hydroxy acid & polysaccharides, glycols, and other types (sodium lactate, sodium metaphosphate, polydextrose, triacetin, panthenol, and sodium PCA). Further, the market is segmented by application as food & beverages, animal feed, oral & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other applications (plastics, tobacco, and tanneries).

Based on geography, global humectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Barentz, Brenntag AG, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, and The DOW Chemical Company, among others.

Scope of the Global Humectants Market

Source Segments

Natural

Plant-based

Animal-based

Synthetic

Type Segments

Glycerol

Sugar Alcohol

Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Polysaccharides

Glycols

Other types

Application Segments

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Oral & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

