Ballistic Protection Materials Market Report 2018 – DuPont, Honeywell International, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG

Ballistic protection materials are capable of stopping a bullet or similar high velocity projectiles such as shrapnel from getting penetrated into it. It is a protective clothing which is used to defend soldiers or persons from ammos, bullets, mortars, and pieces of exploded materials. With the improvement of latest lethal weapons, the requirement for better defensive clothing came into existence, which is not only light-weight but also almost protects the human body from brutal damages. Considering this, many advanced materials & fibres have been developed and improved over the time to strengthen protection against offensive weapons. These materials are used to produce many protective equipment comprising helmets, body armors, and armor for vehicles, among others.

The global ballistic protection materials market is primarily driven by factors such as growing terrorism attacks & increasing violence globally, and rising concerns towards soldiers’ survivability. However, high cost of these materials is the major hindrance for the market growth. Furthermore, increasing defense expenditure, and growing need for new gadgets & devices is expected to generate several growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global ballistic protection materials market is mainly classified on the basis of product type, armor type, applications, end-use, and geography. By product type, the market is divided into polyethylene, and aramid. By armor type, the market is segregated into hard, and soft. By applications, the market is categorized into helmets, body armors, face protection, vehicle armors, and other armors. While by end-use, the market comprises defence, homeland security, and commercial.

Based on geography, ballistic protection materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are DuPont, Honeywell International, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG, Inc., Teijin Aramid, Ceradyne, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, FY-Composites Oy, and ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market with respect to major segments such as product type, armor type, application, and end-use

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market

Product Type Segments

Polyethylene

Aramid

Armor Type Segments

Hard

Soft

Application Segments

Helmets

Body Armors

Face Protection

Vehicle Armors

Other Applications

End-Use Segments

Defense

Homeland Security

Commercial

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

