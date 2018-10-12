Godrej Mamurdi Pune offers world class amenities

Godrej Properties is an arm of biggest Indian business conglomerate Godrej group established in 1897, it has a rich legacy in every business sector has been dominated over many corporates region, along with the interests in engineering goods, healthcare, education, wooden materials, building material and real estate etc. If you are planning to buy homes among the world location along luxurious contemporary modern amenities than you would have to believe in Godrej properties. The group is spread over in commercial, construction, and township development 11.89 million square feet in 12 cities. This is a very trusted organization in Pune city, they offer every kind of facility to the residents for booking inside new launched home projects. In a continuous way, the group has revealed a brand new home project along nice name Godrej Mamurdi Pune in one of largest cities of the country. Pune is world class city of the country where you would found the reason for happiness, due to much availability of software offices, business sectors, information technology parks and much more things.

Where the project has been positioned by the Godrej group has included several entertainment areas and ample space for landmarks. Premium bus services are serving to the people through that can be reached at every important place of the city in the reasonable time. Godrej mamudi apartments are among the bulk forest region in Pune, helps to make the eco-friendly environment and produce fresh air for well breathing. The property destination also connects Pune railways station and the international airport of the city via highways and expressway. You would be happy from others residential amenities of a location like healthcare facility, clinics, nursing homes, cinema hall, entertainment area and commercial hubs etc. more than fifty companies are situated around the place and several would have to come in forthcoming time.

Contact us for the property Details

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

http://godrejmamurdi.srkresidency.com for a more information.