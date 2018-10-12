Medical Traction Devices Market : Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2024

Medical Traction Devices Market: Overview

Medical traction is a therapeutic method used in treating several situations such as muscle contracture, bone fractures, bone deformities (e.g. scoliosis, kyphosis and lordosis) and long-duration muscle spasms. Traction is widely used procedure for low back pain (LBP) and is prescribed in conjunction with other therapies and treatments. Although the results obtained from adoption of traction have been encouraging, there is insufficient clinical data to support the usage of traction devices in medical treatment.

The global market for medical traction devices is expected to increase as more preference is given towards non-invasive treatment procedures for bone disorders. Furthermore, high number of patients with chronic pain due to xx and subsequent side effects of pain drugs offer good market opportunity for medical traction devices in the coming years.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-traction-devices-market.html

Medical Traction Devices Market: Segmentation

Global medical traction devices market is categorized on the basis of specificity and weights used for traction into two major segments, namely, skin traction devices and skeletal traction devices. Skin traction devices use 5 to 7 pounds of weight attached to the skin and is a preferred treatment over the skeletal traction as the latter involve more than 25 pounds weight attached to the specific site (femur bone) using pins and screws. On the basis of principle of operation, medical traction devices are of several types such as autotraction, continuous traction, gravity-dependent traction, intermittent traction, manual traction, mechanical traction, and pneumatic traction.

On the basis of usage of these devices, the market can be also segmented as over-the-door traction devices (home use) and traction devices for clinical settings. FDA classifies traction devices under product code ITH (powered traction equipment) and product code HST (non powered traction apparatus) and the devices approved by FDA are being covered under Medicare and Medicaid as well as other private insurers as well.

Medical Traction Devices Market: Product and Insights

Some of the medical traction devices available in the market include the Arthrotonic stabilizer, Anatomotor, Accu-Spina System in 2000, DRX9000 spinal decompression, and the Bass Antalgic-Trak. Cervical traction involves stretching soft tissues present in the neck and to relieve neck pain by separating spinal joint structures. The treatment of neck pain using medical traction device is recognized by the American College of Rheumatology and therefore increasingly adopted in the U.S. and Canada. Lumbar traction devices have been used to treat lower back pain and techniques involved in lumbar traction include widening or decompression of vertebral disc spaces, unloading of vertebrae, reduce disc protrusion, elongation and stabilization of spine.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12230

Cervical and lumbar traction devices have been studied profoundly than any other traction device type and therefore physicians prescribe these devices with minimal hesitation. For instance, LTX 3000 Lumbar Rehabilitation System (Spinal Designs International, Inc.), and Saunders Lumbar Home Trac (Saunders Group, Inc.) have been widely used for treating sub-acute and chronic low back pain. Recent developments in the market include development of penile traction devices that can be used for treating Peyronie’s disease.

Medical Traction Devices Market: Competitive Overview

Some of the companies participating in the global medical traction devices market include The Saunders Group, Inc., Chattanooga Corporation, STOLL Medizintechnik GmbH, RS Medical, Hill Laboratories Company, North American Medical (NAM) Corporation, Ito Co., Ltd., Mettler Electronics Corporation, Carteret Comprehensive Medical Care, Spinetronics, LLC, Dentsply International, Medtronic, Inc., SpineRx Technology, Spinal Designs International, Inc., CERT Health Sciences, LLC and VAX-D Medical Technologies, LLC.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=12230

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/