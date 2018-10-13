Godrej Golf Links Villas – Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Link Key features

• Modular kitchen with Italian marble flooring, appliances,

• Private party terrace deck

• Private miniplex in lounge

• Private elevator

Godrej Golf Link Villas is located conveniently around Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The project is offering unmatched connectivity. If offers all of the prominent landmarks and places for daily needs like educational institutions, well known hospitals, commercial shops, departmental stores, banks/ATMs, 24×7 pharmacy, parks, recreational areas and entertainment venues.

The project has ample opportunities to personalize your home. You can choose your own palettes. It has wastewater management system, luxury marble flooring, modular kitchens, iconic clubhouse, private parks, tennis and squash courts, cultural complexes and herb garden. Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida. It is located in the proximity to JEWAR Airport, an upcoming international airport.

Neighborhood in Godrej Golf Links

• Connectivity to Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway

• 1 minutes from Pari Chowk

• 3 minutes from Yamuna Expressway

• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj

• 3 minutes from Noida Expressway

• 25 minutes from Sector 18 Noida

After giving excellence in 12 cities, Godrej Golf Links Price Properties is pleased to announce the first step of vision to turn Noida into a world-class city. The developer is coming soon to launch a township over 100 acres in Greater Noida, named Godrej Golf Links.

