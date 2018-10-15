Facial Treatment Market Size is projected to increase to USD 1317.8 Billion by 2023, globally.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Facial Treatment Market was valued at USD 930.84 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 1317.8 billion with pace of 7.2% CAGR.

Facial treatment is a combination of cosmetic procedures which are used to restore young appearance to the human face. Facial treatment can be treated by two ways such as surgical or non-surgical methods. Facial infections are caused due to itching, redness, burning skin, dry skin, visible blood vessels, and other infections. These infections are common skin diseases which are mainly affected in women skin across the globe.

Factors affecting market growth:

Rising disposable incomes globally. (+)

Increasing prevalence skin diseases and other infections across the globe. (+)

Growing demand for cosmetic treatments. (+)

Increasing expenditures on cosmetic surgeries. (+)

Technological advancement in cosmetic and skin care treatments. (+)

Introduction of new facial products and laser treatments. (+)

Lack of skilled professionals. (+)

Stringent regulations for product approvals. (-)

Limited documented evidence of clinical effectiveness for facial treatments. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Facial Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of

Product type

IPL devices

RF devices

Ultrasound devices

LED devices

Laser based devices

End User

Dermatology Clinics

Beauty Clinics

Based on product type market, IPL devices segment are holds the largest market share in the Global Facial Treatment Market owing to increasing demand for laser-based devices. On basis of beauty clinics segment are expected to witness high growth rate in the Facial Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Facial Treatment Market are Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept Canada Corporation, Fotona d.d., Lutronic Corporation, Cutera Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Cynosure Inc.

