Tissue diagnostics Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 10.22% From 2018 to 2022: Industry Report

17 October 2018: Tissue diagnostic procedures are majorly used for cancer diagnosis. Some of the major tissue diagnostic tests are immunochemistry (IHC), haematoxylin and eosin (H&E), and in situ hybridization (ISH)
Analysts forecast the Global Tissue diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the tissue diagnostics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from tissue diagnostics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Tissue diagnostics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- Danaher
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Sakura Finetek
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
- Increasing prevalence of cancer
Market challenge
- High cost of tissue diagnostic instruments
Market trend
- Increasing number of reagent rental agreements
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
