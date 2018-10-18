Make a Floral Hair Clip For Your Wedding

One of the ways to do this is to make your own flower hair accessories, specially designed according to your wedding theme and motif, or the flowers that you intend to use in your wedding. One of the easiest flower hair accessories to make is wedding hair clips(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-flower-hair-clips-c-1_6/). To help you get started, here is a step-by-step guide.

First, get the materials together. For this floral hair accessories project, you will need some floral wire, some floral tape, a hair clip, some silk flowers or fresh flowers and a ribbon in the color of your choice.

Second, the first thing that you need to do after gathering all your materials is to decide whether you want to use silk flowers for this projector fresh flowers. The great thing about silk flowers is that you can make them weeks or days before the wedding, and they would still be as good on your wedding day. On the other hand, using real flowers means you need to make your hair clips right before the wedding, but the effect, of course, is much better.

Third, after you have decided on which flowers to use, wire the flowers together in a small bunch. The cut a piece of floral wire about six inches in length, and insert this into the center of the bunch, starting from the base and pushing it up to halfway up the stem. For a cleaner look, wrap floral tape around the stems.

Fourth, you can also use some silk flowers together with the fresh ones. Cut your silk flowers, leaving stems long enough to wrap them around or attach to the bridal hair clips.

Fifth, fill the hair clip with these flower bunches, arranging them according to your taste using floral wire. For best results, keep the flowers on one side of the clip and away from the handle.

Sixth, add a bow to the clip or accentuate your floral hair accessories with ribbon loops.