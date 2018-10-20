Global Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to reach $68.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Clinical nutrition helps in providing nutrition to patients in health care. Clinical nutrition products are of various types such as clinical food and many dietary supplements, mostly used in treatment of metabolic disorders, eating or nutritional disorders, and other conditions.
Increasing occurrence of metabolic diseases globally, rising trend regarding home healthcare and easy accessibility of advanced products would also boost the market growth over the forecasted period. Many players in market are offering different types of clinical nutrition products such as Infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Various factors such as high birth rate, improved healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, rising awareness about clinical nutrition products in emerging economies may fuel the growth of the global clinical nutrition market.
Major factors driving the global clinical nutrition market are growing rate of sufferers of receiving malnutrition treatment, rising population of baby boomers, high rate of birth & increasing number of premature births, and growing incidences of lifestyle related diseases. However, stringent rules and lack of awareness about clinical nutrition may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand of clinical nutrition products would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
Major segments of the global clinical nutrition market are product, and geography. Product segment comprises infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Moreover, by infant nutrition, market is categorized as milk-based, soy-based, organic, probiotic/prebiotic, and other infant nutrition. Standard, and chronically ill are sub segments of enteral nutrition.
Geographically, global clinical nutrition market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players operating in the market are Nestle SA, Ajinomto Co. Inc., Abbott nutrition Inc., Perrigo Company Plc., Danone Baby and Medical Nutrition BV, Baxter International Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Hero Nutritional Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.
