Zara Khan’s sensational dance moves and smoking hot looks make her a talent to watch out for!

Even as a child, Zara Khan always dreamt of being in the movies, and worked towards her goal with determination. She was first seen onscreen in Punjabi music albums where she played the main female lead in the music videos, and her work got tremendous appreciation.

Using that as a stepping stone, she then came to Mumbai to realize her ultimate goal: to work in Bollywood films. But the task was easier said than done, and Zara struggled for two years before she got a chance to audition for a song for Sharman Joshi starrer, Kaashi in search of Ganga.

Her song from the film, titled Ranjha, released recently and is already going viral. The audience loved the peppy beats and Zara’s dance moves captured the eye of the audience. The actress is getting flooded with offers after the success of Ranjha. https://youtu.be/jWe-KCDD5MI

When asked about her role model, Zara said, “My role model is Katrina Kaif, and I have always looked up to how she came in Bollywood and made her way to the top. My dream now is to play the lead in a Bollywood film.”