Future Market Trends of Europe Fruit Powders Market.

Fruit powders are made by freeze drying and vacuum processing method. They are available at organic markets and health food stores. Fruits have more water content, henceforth it is concentrated and excess water has to be removed, demineralized which is then spray-dried to produce free flowing powder. Fruit powders are used as ingredients for cooking or as flavouring agents. At ambient temperature they have long shelf lives because of the low water activity along with low logistic expenditure because of low weight and volume. They are produced from either freeze drying or spray drying process. They consist of sun-dried or freeze-dried which is ground into powder, lacking supplementary additives which contain similar calories as raw fruit. They contain no preservatives or artificial colours however low-fat and sodium amounts are present. They are mostly used in beverages and vitamin enhanced formulas and supplements. They are convenient to incorporate in pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, capsules or soft gels.

The Europe Fruit Powders Market size was around USD XX million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX million by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Primary drivers of this market are increasing demand for variety of fruit powders health drinks which contains high amount of vitamins and minerals along with antioxidants. The fruit powders market is projected to have growth potential in emerging and developed economies because of consumer preference towards health drinks coupled with variety of fruit flavours in the drinks. Fruit powders are suitable and economical substitute to fresh fruits in numerous applications. The usage of fruit powders in infant formulas is growing robustly because of consumer preference towards fruit flavoured infant formula that also provides essential vitamins and minerals for infants. Apart from growing usage of fruit powders in various industries and economic potential by increased fruit production in the market, the Europe fruit powders market is likely to observe steady growth over the aforementioned forecast period.

Adulteration in making these powders in order to reduce the cost along with addition of artificial colour are the primary restraints of this market.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the Europe fruit powders industry can be segmented into UK, Spain, Germany, France, and others. It is the second largest market.

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the Europe fruit powders market include La Herbal (India), Kanegrade Limited, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Kamdhenu Foods, NutraDry, Batory Foods, Farmvilla, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, SVagrofood, NutriBotanica, AARKAY FOOD PRODUCTS LTD and The Green Labs LLC.