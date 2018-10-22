Prominent Healthcare interior design solution service at Texas

II Spaces is an interior designer solution creating company located at Addison, Texas which offers complete Healthcare Interior Design service with furniture and space management. Interior designing is not just for looks, but it’s more towards making the space further functional. It is quite essential to design the space with comfort, productivity, creativity, and morale. II Spaces Company have the expertise to create unique, simple, quick, and yet affordable solution for any kind of specific design needs.

Healthcare interior design

The Hospitals are now looking to improve the care they deliver and do more efficiently. Healthcare design is a growing part of the business which includes the patient’s room, supporting family and visitor’s waiting room, staffs and nurses’ station and respite areas. II Spaces have experience in this area helps in offering a portfolio of problem-solving products and enables to partner up with healthcare organizations in building and designing efficient spaces for staffs, patients and organizations operations. Healthcare is where patients, nurses, doctors, and support staff are all interacting in one environment. The good design addresses a lot of people with a lot of different needs. The thoughtful design and the right furniture selection with immediate access to the right supplies and equipment can accomplish this. At II Spaces, that is what they provide to the organizations, they will strive to make a perfect and efficient environment with a continuous line of sight throughout all the departments and flexible work process. They accustom to support the lean and continuously adapting environments. Their quality services include:

1. ASSET AND INVENTORY MANAGEMENT: They take care of inventorying and managing customers’ assets stored in a warehouse or in use in their facilities, and managing the transactions of assets related to the healthcare space for proper operational and functional for all products.

2. DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION: They’re also provides disassembling existing products and removing and/or installing in different locations, receiving, delivering, unpacking, staging, installing, cleaning, and adjusting new products, removing trash, and following up to assure quality and completion of any kind of equipment and installation in the client’s space.

3. RELOCATION AND CHURN MANAGEMENT: Services range from large site-to-site moves to the ongoing services required to handle day-to-day churn, which is important healthcare units.

4. SPACE PLANNING AND CAD: It helps to researching customers’ needs to produce design, concepts, and proposals, furnishing construction plans, and drawings and lot more to build an outline to create reliable Healthcare interior design solution for any kind of healthcare units.

They follow up to assure quality and completion with Warranty & Service Requests too.

About II Spaces

II Spaces, formerly known as Intelligent Interiors is a well – known Furniture store and dealers in Addison, TX who offer great interior design solution of all major spaces. It is a MWBE certified company has many awards and accolades for their work. Corporate, Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality and live work are some of the areas they concentrate to provide space and design solutions in Texas. For more information, visit https://iispaces.com/our-solutions/healthcare/

ADDRESS

16837 Addison Road – Suite 500

Addison, TX 75001-56510

Phone: +1 972-716-9979