The Data Center Physical Security Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8%

The report “Data Center Physical Security Market by Solution Types (Video Surveillance, Monitoring and Access Control), by Service Types (Consulting, System Integration and Professional Services) – Global Forecasts up to 2020”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

This report studies the global data center logical security market during the forecast period from 2015 to 2020. The data center physical security market is $613.8 Million in 2015 and expected to reach $1,223.1 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2015 to 2020.

The global data center physical security market is classified majorly into solutions, namely video surveillance, monitoring and access control solutions. The service segment is further categorized into security consulting services, and system integration services and professional services. The global data center physical security market is also further classified on the basis of datacenter type i.e. mid-size, enterprise, and large.

Growth in data center intrusion and increasing security concern of curtail data and critical infrastructure is some of the key factors that are fueling the growth of the data center physical security market. However, availability of low cost, substitute products and solutions, low awareness of solutions and its benefits are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market. However, increasing numbers of new data center in emerging economies including India and China offer new growth opportunities for the market players.

As of 2015, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global data center logical security market, followed by Asia- Pacific and Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2015 to 2020. A number of factors including development of new data centers and increasing security requirement of data in various booming sectors such as BFSI, Government and Public are stimulating the growth of the data center physical security market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Honeywell (U.S.), Bosch (Germany) and Morpho (Safran) (France), Hikvision (China), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden) are some of the key players in the global data center physical security market.

