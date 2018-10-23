Global Under Floor Heating Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% During the Forecast Period (2016-2024)

According to Goldstein Research, average temperature of a cold region as well as housing and construction industry of that region that is using advanced thermal insulation and heating technologies such as underfloor heating systems is the major factor driving the growth of the underfloor heating market. Further, the gradual rebound of the construction industry in Europe and North America is projected to aid the growth of underfloor heating market.

Global underfloor heating market outlook also includes product development, technological advancements and marketing strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe. One of the major trends in the global underfloor heating market is the emergence of smart underfloor heating systems that are cost-efficient and regulates the temperature inefficient way.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global underfloor heating market can be segmented as follows:

By Heating Method

• Radiant Under Floor Heating

• Hydraunics Under Floor Heating

By Component

• Heating Mats

• Heating Cables

• Sensors and Thermostat

• Heating Pipes

• Manifolds

By Application

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

By Facility

• Existing Buildings

• New Buildings

Based on Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Under Floor Heating Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Under Floor Heating Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden &RoE) Under Floor Heating Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Under Floor Heating Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) Under Floor Heating Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

“Global UnderFloor Heating Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the global under floor heating market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, a market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by the heating method, by components, by applications and by the facility.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global UnderFloor Heating Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Nexans S.A., Pentair PLC. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global under floor heating market trends along with the market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players examining possibilities and other stakeholders to bring into line their market centric approaches according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key queries countered in this global under floor heating market report

• What is the global under floor heating market size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of sales?

• What are the under floor heating market trends?

• What are the dynamics which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to under floor heating market growth?

• Who are the prominent vendors in this market space?

• What are the market prospects for the current and entry level players?

• What are the latest improvements and market strategies of the key players?

