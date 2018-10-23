Smart Headphone Market Share, Trends, Growth And Industry Forecast 2018-2025 By Key Players-Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., Sennheiser Electronic, Sony

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Smart Headphone Market by type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global smart headphone market was valued at $5,033.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,809.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Access Full Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-headphone-market

Presently, Asia-Pacific dominates this market. In 2017, China registered the highest growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK led the overall smart headphone market in Europe in 2017. In the same year, the U.S. dominated the North America market.

In 2017, based on type, the in ear type was the dominant segment, in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, based on distribution channel, offline segment dominated the global market in the same year.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global market include increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, and surge in need for mobility services. However, adverse effect on hearing ability owing to excess use of headphones is expected to limit the market growth. Moreover customers increasing need for convenience provides ample of growth opportunity.

Access Sample Report Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4755

Key Findings of the Smart Headphone Market:

• On the basis of type, the in ear led the smart headphone market in the year 2017.

• The offline distribution channel dominated the global smart headphone market in 2017.

• The Asia-Pacific region held the majority of market share in 2017.

• LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancements, rise in need for mobility services, adverse effect on hearing ability, and consumers’ increase in need for convenience are the significant factors that impact the growth of the global smart headphone market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the smart headphone market growth.

Increase in Penetration of Infotainment Devices

The sale of electronic infotainment devices such as mobile phones, laptops, vehicle infotainment device, digital music systems, digital TV, and others is growing at a high rate, and headphones are major accessories for these devices. Smart headsets offer multiple benefits, including convenience; high-definition sound quality; multiple user facility; and freedom from wire maintenance, portability, and mobility. Thus, increase in use of infotainment devices is one of the factors driving the growth of the smart headphone market.

Rapid Technological Advancement

Increase in advancements in technology is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart headphone market. Implementation of technologies such as Bluetooth/NFC speakers, Wi-Fi, noise cancelling technology, language translation, fitness & heart rate tracking, voice-based personal assistants, contextual location-based suggestions, environment-based noise suppression or audio enhancement, and gesture & touch-based control have led to increase in adoption of smart headphone across domestic and commercial sectors. In addition, significant increase of mobile infotainment devices across the globe boost the growth of the market. Moreover, upsurge in trend of BYOD services and cloud computing are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

Do Purchase Report And Discounts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4755

Smart Headphone Market Key Segments:

By Type

• In Ear

• On Ear

• Over Ear

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East