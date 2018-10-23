Work with Windows-Formatted Drives in macOS

Tuxera NTFS for Mac presents the perfect solution for anyone who regularly uses both Windows- and Macintosh-powered devices. By itself, Macintosh computers only provide limited support for the NTFS file system, which is by far the most common in the world given that it’s the default file system of all versions of Windows since Windows NT. However, macOS only allows users to read content stored on NTFS drives, which means they can open the documents, but there’s no option for editing, copying, moving or deleting them. That’s why you need to install a separate add-on driver to provide complete functionality with NTFS-formatted partitions and storage devices.

If you use both Macintosh computers and PCs, then chances are you need a dependable way to seamlessly transfer data between the two. Alternatively, perhaps you want to dual-boot Windows and macOS or OS X, or you simply want to be able to access and use, without restrictions, a Windows-formatted pen drive that a friend or colleague leant you. Tuxera NTFS for Mac provides full read and write capability as though NTFS were a natively supported format under macOS or OS X. It also ships with some important additional features, including fail-safe technology that protects your files from possible corruption in the event of a power cut. It also uses Tuxera’s proprietary smart-caching technology to maximize the speed of file transfers.

Tuxera NTFS for Mac is available for a convenient, one-time purchase of only $15 or $18, which is valid for the entire lifetime of the software, during which all upgrades are provided free of charge. Get started today at https://www.tuxera.com/products/tuxera-ntfs-for-mac/.