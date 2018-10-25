Automotive Seat Heater Market – Product Launches to Underscore Significant Growth Opportunities

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research report on automotive seat heaters. The report has been titled, “Automotive Seat Heater Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028.” The report states that the growing inclination of consumers across the globe towards luxury and premium vehicles is expected to boost the demand for automotive seat heaters over the coming years. The market for seat heaters is substantially dominated by a limited number of manufacturers who primarily cater to demand from OEMs. On the flipside, the market is witnessing the presence of a large number small-scale manufacturers predominantly based out of the Asia Pacific, who supply their products to cater to the growing demands in the independent aftermarket.

For instance, the Continental AG has a wide portfolio of products that find application in passenger cars, trucks and buses, agricultural vehicles, construction vehicles, marine solutions (engine monitoring, navigation and vessel information systems) and two wheelers. Similarly, other companies are also gearing up to expand their product portfolio. A few of the other companies operating in the global market include Panasonic Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, Kongsberg Automotive, II-VI Incorporated, and I.G.Bauerhin GmbH, among others.

According to the report, the global automotive seat heater market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2028. The market is expected to be worth US$ 922.6 Mn in 2018 and touch a valuation of US$ 1,678.9 Mn by the end of 2028.

High Use of Seat Heaters in Cold Regions to Lead to Rise in Demand

The temperature inside an automobile cabin can drop to subzero levels during cold winter and extremely cold environmental conditions. Under such punitive conditions, the driver inside the vehicle can experience localised cooling as the driver’s exposed body surface (15% to 20%) comes in contact with the seat base and back support. Moreover, the heating system within a vehicle tries to respond to the comfort level of the driver but only until a certain period of time. To overcome this problem, many automobile seats are incorporated with embedded heating pads to enhance the driver’s thermal comfort, particularly during the initial period of driving. The heat generated from seat heaters is transferred through the seat cover. This feature has generated keen interest in the development of efficient seat heating systems that guarantee a driver’s thermal comfort in cold winter conditions. As a result, the demand for automotive seat heaters is high in North America and Europe.

Another factor that is expected to have a major impact on the market is the growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. The prevalence of many big electric vehicle manufacturers across the globe such as Volkswagen group, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation will help the growth of the electric vehicle segment. Moreover, increasing support from the government coupled with strict emission norms will also offshoot the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn, will upsurge the demand for automotive seat heaters.

Seasonal Requirement of Automotive Seat Heaters to Stand in the Way of Market Expansion

Seat heaters are provided as a seasonal feature and are generally required for automobiles in winter. When the temperature is low, seat heaters play an important role in providing a certain level of comfort to the driver, but are of no use in other seasons. Therefore, the application of seat heaters in regions such as MEA and Asia Pacific where the temperature does not dip so low during winter is limited, which is expected to hamper the growth of the seat heaters market.