DevOps Market share, trend, analysis to 2023 explored in latest research

DevOps Market 2018 Research Report – Global Industry Forecast to 2023, is latest research report on Global Development to Operations industry published by Market Research Future. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Development to Operations (DevOps) Market forecast, historic data, with business development strategies, upcoming opportunities, and regional outlook.

TOP Companies Covered:

Some of the leading operators in the DevOps market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (the U.S.), Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc. (the U.S.), Google, Inc., CA Technologies (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Chef, Inc., Puppet Labs, Inc. (the U.S.), Docker, Inc., Clarizen, Inc, Atlassian (Australia), Micro Focus (the U.K.), Cigniti (India), GitLab (the U.S.), RapidValue (the U.S.), TO THE NEW (India), XebiaLabs (the U.S.), CFEngine (the U.S.), CollabNet (the U.S.), Electric Cloud (the U.S.), HashiCorp (the U.S.), Rackspace (the U.S.), Perforce (the U.S.), Clarive (Spain), and OpenMake Software (the U.S.).

Report Coverage

The report on the global DevOps market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Snapshot

DevOps is a cross-functional mode of software development that operates through the collaboration of software development with information technology operations. It aids in shortening the system’s development lifecycle along with ensuring the deliverance of updates, features and fixes in alignment with business objectives. The global DevOps market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable growth rate in the forthcoming years. Increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions by various small to large scale enterprises for service virtualization, containerization and others is acting as a cornerstone for the expansion of the global DevOps market. Reduction in the cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services coupled with the high demand for improvement in operational effectiveness and automated business process implementation across various industry verticals are propelling the growth of the global DevOps market. However, complexities related to the implementation process of DevOps and lack of standardized DevOps solutions are anticipated to act as restraints for the growth of the global DevOps market.

Report Overview

This MRFR market research report delivers an unbiased analysis of key market trends in the global DevOps market. It includes a detailed discussion on historical as well as current market trends, growth opportunities and challenges backed by fact-based feedbacks. The primary type of solutions that are assessed in the report are monitoring and performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery and operations management, and testing and development. The outlook on the deployment modes that are covered in this report includes on-premise and cloud, from which the cloud-based deployment includes public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. For opportunity analysis, the industry verticals that are covered in the report are retail, BSFI, information and telecommunication technology enabled services (ITES), media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government and public sector, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics. The sub-markets that are covered in the report are profiled under four regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Segmentation

The global DevOps market has been segmented based on solution, deployment, organization size, and industry verticals. By solution, the market has been segmented into Monitoring and performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. The on-cloud segment has been further segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

By industry verticals, the market has been segmented into retail, BSFI, information and telecommunication technology enabled services (ITES), media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and government & public sector.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global DevOps market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is a significant growth pocket and is driven by the robust economy, early adoption of new technologies and concentration of key players in the region. Europe too is a worthwhile market for DevOps followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit considerable growth over the next couple of years owing to rising demand for digital services, improving network connectivity, penetration of mobile devices and high investment on the improvement of IT infrastructure. Growing number of IT SMEs in the region also fuels the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

