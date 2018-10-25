Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Industry Growth And Forecast 2017-2023 | Key Players – Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated

Semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment is used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit. This involves wire bonding, die-bonding, and dicing. Also, it is a back end process of chip formation. Semiconductor chip assembly is also a key component of the semiconductor supply chain.

The increase in application of semiconductor ICs across many segments has increased the demand for semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment. The growth in complexity of semiconductor IC designs majorly drives the market. Recently, it has been observed that there is an increase in the need for semiconductor ICs that can perform multiple functions. Consequently, vendors have developed semiconductor ICs with complex architecture to address the rise in need for multi-functional ICs. The development of complex semiconductor ICs is a critical factor that impels the market growth during the forecast period.

The global semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The type segment is divided into plating equipment, inspection & dicing equipment, wire bonding equipment, die-bonding equipment, and inspection & dicing equipment. Based on application, it is classified into consumer electronics, healthcare devices, automotive application, enterprise storage, industrial applications, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group.

Key Benefits

• Comprehensive market analysis of the current trends and future estimations is provided from 2017-2025.

• The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

• The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

• Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Semiconductor Packaging And Assembly Equipment Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

• Plating Equipment

• Inspection and Dicing Equipment

• Wire Bonding Equipment

• Die-Bonding Equipment

• Inspection and Dicing Equipment

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare Devices

• Automotive Application

• Enterprise Storage

• Industrial Applications

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA