Sweetened Condensed Milk Market 2023 Extend Growth and Technology Leadership: Vendors, Trends, Challenges, Drivers

Market Definition:

Sweetened condensed milk is produced majorly from cow milk. The water is removed from cow’s milk through a heating process and then blended with a right amount of sugar to create a rich, thick and smooth texture. Sweetened condensed milk is used to provide sweetness and a rich creamy texture to some desserts. It is a source of calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and trace amounts of other vitamins and minerals. Moreover, sweetened condensed milk has a longer shelf life. They are available in flavored as well as unflavored form.

Market Scenario:

Key Findings:

New Zealand, the Netherlands, the U.S., Germany, and France are the major exporters of sweetened condensed milk market.

The major importers of sweetened condensed milk from the U.S. are Mexico, Philippines, Indonesia, Viet Nam, and Colombia

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global sweetened condensed milk market are Eagle Family Foods Group (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), Santini Foods (U.S.), DANA Dairy (Switzerland), GCMMF (AMUL) (India), Arla Foods (Denmark)

Regional Analysis:

The global sweetened condensed milk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. High consumption of desserts in North America is driving the growth of sweetened condensed milk in this segment. In Europe, Germany, France, and Switzerland are the major contributors to sweetened condensed milk market.

