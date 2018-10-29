Episirus Scientifica holds the 2019 Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference (2019NPC) during September 10-11, 2019 in Singapore as one of the event that brings together eminent neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists and neuroscientists experiences from different countries and exchanges their views through scientific discovery, interactive sessions, keynote lectures, workshops and offers exceptional sessions, presentations with great education and networking opportunities for all levels of academic professionals and with leaders in the field of neurology, neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology. The conference will be organized around the theme ‘Melioration in Innovations with advancement in Mental Health and Neurology.
Scientific Sessions:
Neuroscience and Neurology
Mental Plasticity & Development
Stress Neuroscience and the Neurobiology
Neurosurgery
Brain Injury
Stroke and Trauma
Neurochemistry
Neuropharmacology
Neuroendocrinology
Neuroimaging
Controversies in Neurology
Psychiatry
Neurological Disorders
Paediatric Neurology
Psychology
Adult Neurogenesis and Cell Biology
Ageing and Dementia, Alzheimer Disease
2019 Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference
