International Parasitology and Emerging Infectious Diseases Conference which is scheduled during January 28-29, 2019 in Singapore City, Singapore aims to gather eminent professionals, researchers and doctors for scientific discussion on finding remedy to the diseases and control new disease from emerging. The relationship between host and parasites will be discussed in the global forum. Latest research in the functioning of parasites and its implications in paving way for new disease will be discussed to get solution. Infectious diseases are the result of parasites and if we can find the cure establishing the good relationship between the host and parasites, there will be major breakthrough in the medical field. Parasitology-2019 seeks participation in the latest research discussion on parasites, its growth and development along with the infectious diseases and its cure.