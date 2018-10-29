Sell Side Platform Market Analysis by Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

Sell Side Platform is software that puts up ads through an automated system. It allows publishers to make money from their websites by creating and selling ad inventory to marketers on an impression-by-impression, or visitor-by-visitor, basis
In 2017, the global Sell Side Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sell Side Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sell Side Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study:
SmartyAds
OpenX
DoubleClick for Publishers
Rubicon Project
PubMatic
BrightRoll
AppNexus Publisher Suite
LiveRail
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into:
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sell Side Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
