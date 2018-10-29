SHUKR Abayas Bring the Modern to the Modest with a New Seasonal Collection

SHUKR Islamic Clothing will soon be releasing new lines of abayas that will encourage modern tones into any woman’s wardrobes.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, established to provide women with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to offer the new collection of abayas, which are more embellished and tailored versions of its popular dresses and abayas, to Muslim women. The new collection will speak to Muslim women around the world, as it displays the beauty of Islam in the winter season.

SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in near any country. The SHUKR abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colours, natural fabrics, and incorporation of functional extras.

The new abayas vary from being designed with lavishly embellished necklines to fabulously full flared skirts. Some of the pieces are subtle, while others are rendered in brightly coloured fabric and lace. They all have one thing in common however – a modest fit any hijabi would approve of.

“The practicalities of a Muslim woman’s life have been considered as well,” says Anas Sillwood. “For example, although the sleeves are slim, hidden zippers have been placed at the bottom of the sleeves so that they can be unzipped and rolled up when a woman needs to make wudu for prayer.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.Shukr.co.uk

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.Shukr.co.uk

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com