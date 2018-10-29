Smoothies Market projected to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2023

Global Smoothies Market Overview:

A smoothie consists of a large serving of fruits and vegetables are recommended for a healthy diet. The use of too many sweeteners, protein powders, and ice creams is not healthy. Smoothies consist of high dietary fiber content making them healthier than fruit juices. Green smoothies made from healthy vegetables are gaining prominence, especially among health-conscious people. Smoothies with increased carbohydrate content by using sugar additives can itself replace a meal.

Global Smoothies Market Size:

According to Market Data Forecast, The Global Smoothies Market was worth USD 12.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2023.

Smoothie is a thick non-alcoholic beverage made from raw vegetables or fruits along with some other ingredients. Other ingredients used in smoothie include water, ice, sweeteners, chocolate, nuts, dairy products such as milk and yogurt and other nutritional supplements.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Increasing number of health-conscious people, changing lifestyles and food habits and health benefits associated with smoothies are some of the major elements driving the smoothies market. The Increasing popularity of meal replacement food and beverages, growing prominence for juice and smoothie bars and increasing demand for non-carbonated soft drinks are also expected to drive the smoothies market. High prices of smoothies and packaging problems as they are made from raw ingredients are the major restraints for the growth of the smoothies market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on region, the global Smoothies market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the smoothie market due to the high demand for healthy non-alcoholic beverages in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of over 9% due to an increasing number of people with disposable incomes and changing food habits.

The major companies dominating the global Smoothies market are Smoothie King, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, Suja Juice, Innocent Drinks, Bolthouse Farms, Jamba Juice Company, Ella’s Kitchen Ltd, Barfresh Food Group, Inc and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

