US Platelet Rich Plasma Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Forecast period (2017-2025)

According to Goldstein Research, growing scenarios of chronic tendon injuries, acute ligament and muscle injuries, surgery, knee arthritis and fractures are boosting the growth of US platelet-rich plasma market. Erectile dysfunction and facelift surgeries are some of the newly discovered applications where PRPs can be used and possibly boost Platelet-rich Plasma market growth over the forecast period.

U.S Platelet Rich Plasma Market Outlook also includes technological innovations, execution strategy and investment strategies adopted by major market players and regional government in order to expand their business across the region. Cosmetic surgery is among the prominent application segments of platelet-rich plasma products and the huge growth of cosmetic surgery industry in the past few years has clearly showcased the future growth of platelet-rich plasma market in the United States.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, US platelet-rich plasma market can be segmented as follows:

By PRP Type

Pure-PRP

Leucocyte Rich PRP

Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin

Leukocyte-Rich PRF

By Origin

Autologous

Homologous

Allogeneic

By Application

Orthopaedics

Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Urology

Ophthalmology

“US Platelet Rich Plasma Market Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the US Platelet Rich Plasma market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by PRP type, by origin and by applications.

The US Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of prominent players in the global PRP market, in terms of percentage share in 2017 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been encompassed for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them to establish a strong presence in the market and upturn their market share.

Our study includes growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market analysis report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Golfing Oy, DR. PRP AMERICA LLC, Harvest Technologies Corporation etc.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

