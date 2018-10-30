4th world heart congress

October 30, 2018 Health and Wellness 0

We welcome you to attend the 4th World Heart Congress from April 29 – May 01, 2019 at Kyoto, Japan which melds brief Keynote presentations, speaker talks, Exhibition, Symposia, workshops and special sessions. This event is CME and CPD Accredited.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*