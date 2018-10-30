DNA Library Preparation Kits Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2017-2025

DNA library preparation kit is collectively set of improved reagents which are used to convert the small amount of DNA into indexed libraries. DNA library kits are used in next-generation sequencing for conversion of small amount of DNA. DNA library preparation kits are developed on the basis of Tn5 Transposase. DNA library preparation kits help during the complex process of DNA fragmentation and also for adaptor connection into a one-step enzymatic reaction. Therefore, these kits have significant demand for library construction owing to its capability to shorten the DNA fragmentation process. DNA library preparation kits provide flexibility to focus on other research priorities due to its ability perform the DNA fragmentation and addition of tag simultaneously.

Increasing complex requirement from the researcher in life sciences is the primary factor for the development of DNA library preparation kits market. Furthermore, rising demand for custom research will also propel the growth of DNA library preparation kits market. Moreover, increasing application DNA sequencing techniques to detect the mutation will also responsible for the robust growth of DNA sequencing market over the forecast period. Rising collaboration of manufacturer and research institutes will be the ultimate growth opportunity for DNA library preparation kits market. However, the high cost of DNA library preparation kits will lead to the negative impact of this market. Less focus on life science research in under developing economies will sluggish the growth of DNA library preparation market over the forecast period.

The global DNA Library Preparation Kits market is classified on the basis of mode of application, end user and region.

Based on application, DNA Library Preparation Kits market is segmented into following

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

Forensic Testing

Biopharmaceutical Production

Other

Based on end user, DNA Library Preparation Kits market is segmented into following

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Science Laboratories

Others

The DNA Library Preparation Kits market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising complex requirement from the researcher in life sciences. The various manufacturing companies of DNA Library preparation kits are focusing on the development of more improved products to obtain accurate and rapid results. This is a competitive market where all leading manufacturer are involved in merger and acquisition to retain their market share. Manufacturer are also focusing on collaboration and partnership with leading research institutes to enhance their sale of DNA library preparation kits. These kits have numerous application in the field of life science, but basic research and drug discovery segment will dominate the DNA library preparation kits market by application. Biopharmaceutical companies and academic and research institutes are expected to gain the maximum market share for DNA library preparation kits market by end user over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, global DNA Library Preparation Kits market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the DNA library preparation kits market by region owing to the availability of skilled professionals and growing innovation in the sequencing technology. Europe is the second most lucrative market for DNA library preparation due to increasing research by CRO and biopharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for DNA library preparation kits due increasing government funds for research and development. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative market for DNA library preparation kits owing to less funding by the government for research and development.

Some of the key players across the value chain of DNA Library Preparation Kits Market are Illumina Inc., Abcam plc., New England Biolabs, Bioline, Qiagen N.V., Epigentek Group Inc., Lucigen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio Company, Merck KGaA, and others.