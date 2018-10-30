Dubai-Based Mouhajer International Is At The Forefront Of Interior Design Creating Bespoke Solutions For Their Clients

Mouhajer International Design

Mouhajer International Design is a leading interior design and fit out company in Dubai with the objective of giving rise to new creativity. With a freshly innovative style that distinguishes them from their peers, the company provides bespoke fit out solutions for their clients.

The company has contributed to variations of businesses in interior design including private residences, presidential offices, embassies and prestigious hotels on their internal and external furnishings and infinite requirements.

The Founder of Mouhajer International Design, Maher Mouhajer brings his design influences combined with a personal style to every project. Each individual brief is customised based on the unique taste and preferences of the client. Maher blends the traditional with the contemporary and the smart with the stylish to provide innovative and creative bespoke design solutions.

Mouhajer International combines interior design, architecture and engineering to create a luxury living experience for their clients. They offer turnkey interior fit out solutions, skilled craftsmanship and custom-made furniture pieces. With a project management team of experts on-hand, clients will benefit from their bespoke interior design services every step of the way.

All interior designs are aligned with the company’s highest standard of quality. They look for sustainable solutions and will comply with the client’s aesthetic preferences and style to ensure the solution will meet the desired requirement.

The company has a team of skilled craftsmen who aim to find precision and perfection at every stage of design. Offering a broad range of interior design services, Mouhajer has become a much sought-after fit out company in Dubai. Maher Mouhajer states that, “We are there from start to finish, from creation to implementation, and we successfully deliver the client’s vision and ensure we bridge the gap between design and value”.

About Us

Mouhajer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher who are passionate experts that give remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/