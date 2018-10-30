Geographic Information System (GIS) Market to reach a market size of $23.7 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market size is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Public-Sector market holds the largest market share in Global Geographical Information System Market by End User in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Private Sector market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Disaster Management Geographical Information System Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Land Information Geographical Information System Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.6% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Map Viewing (Cartography) Geographical Information System Market.

The Utilities market holds the largest market share in Global Geographical Information System Market by Vertical in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Healthcare market would garner market size of $995.5 million by 2024.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-geographic-information-system-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Pasco Corporation, Ubisense Group plc. Beijing SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Hexagon AB, Schneider Electric SE, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Autodesk, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size Segmentation

By End User

Public-Sector

Private Sector

By Type

Software

Service

Data

By Application

Disaster Management

Land Information

Map Viewing (Cartography)

Infrastructure Management

Business Information

Military & Defence (Geopolitics)

Mineral Exploration (Geoscience)

Others

By Vertical

Utilities

Transportation

Government Agencies

Retail

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Financial Services

Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size

US Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size

Canada Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size

Mexico Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size

Rest of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size

Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Germany Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

UK Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

France Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Russia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Spain Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Italy Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Asia Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

South Korea Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Singapore Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Malaysia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

LAMEA Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Brazil Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Argentina Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

UAE Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Saudi Arabia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

South Africa Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Nigeria Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Rest of LAMEA Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Companies Profiled

Pasco Corporation

Ubisense Group plc.

Beijing SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Schneider Electric SE

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Autodesk, Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Geographic Information System (GIS) Market (2018-2024)

Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market (2018-2024)

Asia Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS) Market (2018-2024)

LAMEA Geographic Information System (GIS) Market (2018-2024)