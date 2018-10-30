Philippines Warehousing Market, Industry Research Report, Philippines Warehousing Emerging Market Trends, Types of Warehouses Philippines : Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By End User (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables, Textile and Footwear, Electronics, Chemicals and Others), By International and Domestic Companies, By Business Model (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others) and By Third Party Warehousing” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a noteworthy six year CAGR of 9.5% in terms of revenue in the Philippines warehousing market in next 5 years till the year ending 2023E.

Increasing manufacturing activities in the Philippines, rising domestic consumption and international trade activities were some of the primary growth drivers of warehousing in the Philippines.

Warehousing companies in the Philippines are usually competing with each other on the basis of the size and location of the warehouse. The location of the warehouse has to be appropriate to the customer needs which reduces extra cost of transportation and increases time efficiency. The other important factors which influence the choice of warehouse are technologies/automation used in the warehouses; value added services, GDP-certified temperature and humidity-controlled environment and others. Philippines witnessed an increase in trade flow over the years which positively affected the demand for transportation and storage facilities. The country witnessed an increase in the number of cold storage warehouses over the years from 125 warehouses during 2012 to 256 warehouses during 2017. Moreover, year on year increase in cumulative cargo throughput in the country had a positive influence on the overall Philippine warehousing industry.

The companies offering warehouse services are also focusing on providing other value added services such as inventory management, asset management, inventory recording, real time inventory data analysis and others to the clients. Factors such as rising external trade, growth across major industry segments such as automobile, pharmaceutical, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and the emergence of retail and E-commerce have favourably influenced the growth of warehousing industry in the country.

Keywords

Warehousing Market Philippines

Philippines Warehousing Market

Philippines Warehousing Market Research Report

Philippines Warehousing Market Growth

Philippines Warehousing Industry Research Report

Warehousing Businesses Philippines

History of Warehousing Philippines

How Warehousing Business Evolved Philippines

The Role of Warehousing the Philippines

The Current Situation of Warehousing Philippines

Demand for Warehousing Services Philippines

Philippines Warehousing Industry

Philippines Warehousing Emerging Market Trends

Types of Warehouses Philippines

Warehouses required for Industrial Freight Philippines

Container Freight Warehouses Philippines

Cold Storage Warehouses Philippines

Snapshot on Philippines Warehousing Industry

Philippines Warehousing Market Size

Warehousing Services Philippines

Warehousing Services Metro Manila

Philippines Warehousing Market Competition Scenario

How Companies are competing Philippines Warehousing Industry

International Warehousing Companies Philippines

Domestic Warehousing Companies Philippines

Number of Warehousing Service Providers Philippines

List of Warehousing Service Providers Philippines

Major Players Operating Philippines Warehousing

Government Regulations Philippines Logistics

Warehousing Future Outlook Philippines

Improving Philippines Warehousing

Emerging Warehousing Technologies Philippines

Future analysis of Philippines Warehousing industry

Key Segments Covered

By End User

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables

• Textile and Footwear

• Electronics

• Chemicals

By Companies

• Domestic Companies

• International Companies

By Business Model

• Industrial/Retail Freight

• Container Freight

• Cold Storage

• Agriculture

By Warehouse Ownership

• Rented

• Owned

Key Target Audience

• Warehousing Companies

• Warehouse Contractors and Constructing Companies

• Logistics Association

• Cold Storage Companies

• Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Footwear, Electronics and Chemicals Companies

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Companies Covered:

• Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation

• Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp.

• Asian Terminals Inc.

• AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.

• Kintetsu World Express

• Royal Cargo

• Panilpina

• Yusen Logistic Co. Ltd.

• All Transport Network Logistics (ATN)

• F2 Logistics

• All Systems Logistics (ASL)

• LF Logistics

• Expeditors

• Orient Freight International

• MMG Corporation Philippines

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-warehousing-market/169965-100.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/thailand-warehousing-market/157171-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/kuwait-warehousing-market/150167-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/oman-warehousing-market/149661-100.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249