Global High Shear Mixers Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Global High-shear Mixer Market: Overview

The high-shear mixer also called as rotor mixer, is a high power mixer widely used for effective dissolution of adhesives, coatings or additives. In a high shear mixer, the rotor turns at a high speed within the stationary stator. The high-shear mixer operates wherein the mixing materials are expelled at high velocity creating hydraulic shear which breaks the solid agglomerates. The process industries require high shear mixing to produce solutions, emulsions and dispersions. The industries such as chemical, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, food, plastics etc. places high valued process for gaining efficiency coupled with lean manufacturing techniques. The high competition among various manufacturing companies in the market not only requires machinery for raw materials processing but also to achieve high process efficiency with the current advanced manufacturing techniques. The high shear mixers provide manufacturers achieve quick mix times and same efficiency in every batch of manufacturing. The manufacturers look forward ways to lower their production costs and boosts the production capacity which in turn aids in driving the consumption of high shear mixers.

Global High-shear Mixer Market: Drivers and Restraints

High shear mixers offer wide advantages over the traditional batch mixers such as propellers, turbines etc. These traditional mixers require long mixing time and issues such as variations in the batches and multiple transferring steps. The increasing demand for high shear rotors with various functional features aids in driving the global high shear mixer market. Also, the high shear mixers improve product quality and upgrade efficiencies which help manufacturers to reduce the R&D costs. The changing consumer demands and behaviour challenges the manufacturers to produce high-quality emulsions and solutions. The high shear mixers are the most versatile mixers which perform better size reduction, emulsification, and homogenisation for a variety of formulation mixes, thus boosts the global high-shear mixer market. The growth in the plastic industry propels the global high-shear mixer market, since the high molecular weight polymers are to be dealt effectively to product quality products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for reduction in energy consumption and batch times especially in pilot plants drives the global high-shear mixer market.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15805

Global High-shear Mixer Market: Region wise Outlook

The global high-shear mixer market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The high-shear mixer market in North America is driven by the growth of pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing companies. The market is consolidated with the presence of prominent global players such as Hayward Gordon, Charles Ross & Son Company etc. Also, the developments of acquisition, mergers and product development are prominent in the high-shear market in Western Europe region. For instance, in 2011, GEA Process Engineering Ltd acquired the IP rights of high-shear mixing technology from Limitech A/S, Denmark-based batch mixer manufacturer. This was to cater the high demand pre-prepared dairy foodstuff and personal care products. The high-shear mixer market in APEJ region is expected to grow at significant CAGR owing to the shift of manufacturing facilities in Asian countries since the labour costs are cheap. In Japan, the high-shear mixer market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to the inflation, macro-economic factors and slow growth of GDP.

Global High-shear Mixer Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global high-shear mixer market include:Silverson Machines Ltd,Hayward Gordon,Charles Ross & Son Company,GEA Process Engineering Ltd,Renders India Pvt Ltd.,Fujian South Highway Machinery Co., Ltd.,Jinhu Ginhong Machinery Co., Ltd,Nantong Hennly Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd,IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15805