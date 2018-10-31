KONE Elevator India listed a 100 Best Company for Women in 2018 BCWI Study

In an effort to recognize the contributions of KONE Elevator India towards building sustainable careers for women, AVTAR Group & Working Mother Media has listed KONE as part of the 2018 – 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI). Currently in its third edition, BCWI Study aims to recognize and bring into foray the sustained initiatives undertaken by companies to increase women’s workforce participation.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India, said “It is a great honour to be have beenfeatured in the prestigious listfor the third time in a row; a reflection of the consistent effortsof many people within the organization to strengthen our diversity and inclusion culture.The benefits of having a gender-diverseworkforce helps inpowering creativity and innovation, deepens the talent pool and allows us to better serve our customers”.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, AVTAR Group, said “Over the past 3 editions of the Best Companies for Women in India initiative (BCWI) – 2016, 17 and 18, BCWI has given the much needed momentum to corporate India’s conviction in gender inclusion. This comprehensive gender analytics exercise is powering the collective intent on inclusion, helping fragmented bits of ideas cohere into an intentional, vision-driven whole. To see organizations, evolve their enablement framework to one that acknowledges and supports the holistic well-being of employees, specifically women, is extremely heartening. Offering such support, especially at critical life events like maternity, help women professionals navigate emotion hurdles and move on to build successful, sustainable careers. Consistent focus to ensure osmotic reach of the inclusion intent is the way to go.”

Adding to this, Ms. Subha Barry, President, Working Mother Media, said “Working Mother Media is proud to again partner with AVTAR to name the Best Companies for Women in India. The exemplary companies that made the 2018 100 Best Companies for Women in India list represent the most progressive companies for women. We applaud their vision and efforts to create and sustain a work environment where women can advance and thrive.”

KONE is renowned for pioneering initiatives that help women build a successful career and offer them a well chalked out growth path. Some of the key initiatives introduced by KONE are:

•Implementation of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee

•Holistic Wellness Programs through EAP Partner

•Forward looking Leave Benefits including Maternity, Paternity and leave donation, Flexi Working

•Hiring Women in Leadership roles

In the last annual year, KONE has introduced several key initiatives that help build a women inclusive workplace.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com

About KONE India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4500 people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Single Teacher Schools. For more information, please visit www.kone.in

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother is a role model, mentor and advocate for the US’s more than 24 million mothers who are devoted to their families and committed to their careers. Working Mother is a celebrated gender parity champion in the United States. With their website, magazine, research, social networks, video and powerful events, Working Mother provides its readers with the community, solutions and strategy they need to thrive. Their annual list of the Working Mother 100 Best Companies celebrates its 33rd anniversary this year. It is one of the most prestigious lists in the US and sets the standards for work life practices for US companies. It continues to raise awareness of issues women face in the workplace and encourages the development of programs to address those issues. For more information, please visitwww.workingmother.com

About AVTAR

AVTAR set-up in 2000, is India’s first diversity advocate and workplace inclusion expert. Renowned for its extensive work in the space of Diversity & Inclusion and more specifically, women’s workforce participation, it is the country’s largest provider of second career opportunities for women and is also the earliest to begin working on diversity audits and measurement. Lead by the visionary Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, AVTAR has ventured into areas of women’s empowerment and career creation, which are firsts to India, such as – 1) Creating a marketplace for second career women to meet potential employers, 2) Developing a comprehensive set of career enablers which companies can implement in their workplaces, 3) Spearheading original research that has provided cutting-edge insights to organizations, 4) Re-skilling, Up-skilling and Counselling of women to pursue sustainable career paths and 5) Building career intentionality amongst under-privileged girl children. Over its 18 years of existence, AVTAR has helped charter Diversity & Inclusion plans for several organizations in the IT, FMCG and Financial sectors in the country. For more information, please visit www.avtariwin.com