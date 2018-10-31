Lodha The Park Worli – High Rise Residential Development

Lodha The Park Worli Around one and half times the size of the largest cricket field in the world, MCG, Lodha the Park is a 17-acre luxurious neighborhood in Worli, the lifestyle district of Mumbai. Developed by Lodha, The Park has redefined luxurious living in the city. The project has been designed by the leading architects WOHA and landscaping leaders. This project is going to present the opportunity to live in the well-designed and delightfully crafted neighborhood facing a 7-acre park.

The project has been launched by the leading brands and designers in the world. The Park is going to offer choices of luxurious residences with charming townhouses, high-rises, and rarest luxury in the city that is always starved of space, i.e. private bungalows. All of these residences have serene views of Arabian Sea, the Park, and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The project has been designed with finest global finishes and fittings, impeccable design and the cutting-edge home security and automation. Even an ordinary day of your life is an enriching experience at the Park.

Key Features of Lodha the Park

• World-class 2BHK and 3BHK residences with 3-sides open windows having a lot of ventilation, privacy and lights

• Marvelous tower with unbelievable design covered by the unique view of nature garden and pools

• Luxurious European bath fittings

• Fully air conditioned homes having imported marble flooring

• Imported modular kitchen

• Grand air-conditioned entrance

• Breathtaking views of 7-acre private park and the Arabian Sea

Location Benefits

With its strategic location advantages, Lodha the Park has great connectivity to major lifestyle hubs of the city, including major business districts and it enjoys smooth connectivity to airports and suburbs of the city via Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Lodha the Park is an ongoing and new mega complex development spread over 17 acres of landscapes at Worli. The project has been developed with airy residences with 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK configurations.

Lodha the Park is a very promising residential development located at a very strategic location. The project is being developed and built by Lodha Group. It consists of well designed, well-planned residential living spaces. This residential project consists of a lot of modern amenities and facilities. This project is located at very promising location of Worli. It is positioned in the proximity to various nearest landmarks like High Street Phoenix Mall, etc.

Lodha the Park has the true blend of nature and luxury. It is a world-leading project with all the best amenities to fulfill your unique demands and needs. You can rest assured with relaxing environment and atmosphere in Worli. You can also have opportunity to relax and enjoy life in stylish and quality residences in peaceful and verdant green settings. Lodha The Park Possession It is well regarded as a residential paradise which is well planned to offer comfortable living for the residents. The project is a living epitome of stylish living. It is an ideal blend of aesthetic and modern design with global elegance and amazing views and amenities. The project has luxurious living in high-rise apartments.

Contact us for the property Details

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Register here

http://www.lodhathepark-worli.com for more Information

Visit US:- http://www.srkresidency.com/lodha-thepark-worli/