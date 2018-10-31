Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Marketsize and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2027

Pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks are also regarded as alcopops. Rapidly growing demand for less alcohol content drinks, changing lifestyle with alcohol consumption habits, rising demand from youth are some of the major factors driving the pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market. In addition, increasing prominence of innovative, new and ethnic flavors and surging promotions and marketing by retailers is further expanding the pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market. Pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks have been taken up as an ideal substitute to hard and traditional liquors. Increasing number of the smartphone users together with rising mobile retailing is fuelling online sales of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks over the forecast period.

Pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market has diverse growth factors, however is still curtailed by various challenges as well. Harmful effects with consumption of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks, vivid taxation and duties as well as cultural beliefs across various countries are hampering the growth of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market. Easy accessibility of the alternative products, strict rules as well as regulations on the advertising of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks and rising anti-alcohol campaigns are further restraining the growth of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market. Latin America is likely to be the fastest growing region for pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market owing to rising demand for premium products coupled with easy availability.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Introduction:

Alcohols consumed in dilutions, with a mixture of fruit flavors and other drinks have been popular since the inception of word cocktail in the early 1800’s. A ready to drink alcoholic beverage is a pre-mixed/ prepared and packed form of cocktail for direct consumption.

Available in almost all forms of spirits such as whiskey, rum, vodka, etc. a significant rise in sales has been witnessed by in recent years. Manufacturers are also eying this high growth segment and looking for consumer’s interest in flavors and blends of premixed drinks. Most often compared with the iconic beer, which is far better established in deriving major revenue. The RTD alcoholic beverages have witnessed comparatively much higher growth rate in the recent past.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Segmentation:

Ready to drink alcoholic beverages is segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of primary base for prepared drink and include; rum, whiskey, vodka, wine and others. Vodka based drinks being in popularity and brands such as Bacardi breezers gaining significant attention from consumers. On the basis of flavor the premixed alcoholic beverages is segmented as fruits, spiced and others.

It is further segmented on the basis of packing which include; cans, bottles and others (shot packing, squeeze packing).On the basis of distribution channel the fruit beer market is segmented into hyper/supermarket stores, departmental stores, specialty store and online retailers. Hyper/supermarket is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the ready to drink alcoholic beverages market, followed by specialty store segment. As we all know online stores offers great discounts and easy delivery options of the product at the doorstep, thus this segment is anticipated to grow enormously in the forecast period.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Regional Outlook:

The consumption of alcohol being most in the European countries such as Estonia, Belarus, Lithuania, France, and Germany has created constant demand for innovative new flavors based drinks in this region, with already existing drinks in this domain, consumer are willing to try something new. The premixed alcoholic beverages segment is thus driven by this large consumer demand for new flavors.

Significant demand for ready to drink alcoholic beverages is observed in countries such as Australia, Russia and Japan. The United States accounts for a significantly low number of alcoholic premixed drink in comparison to these countries, although a changing trend from cocktails in bars to bottles cocktails is expected to fuel the market growth in North America.

Pre-Mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

