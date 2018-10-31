Walking Assist Devices Market Year Over Year Growth Expansion, Trends And Projections From 2017 To 2024

The report on global Walking Assist Devices Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global walking assist devices market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report, which gives an intellectual understanding of the walking assist devices industry. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

The major market drivers are rise in the number older aged people with walking disorder and technological advancements in this field. The market growth might be restricted due to high cost of walking assist devices and mechanical issues related with walking assist devices under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the walking assist devices market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The walking assist devices market has been segmented based on product such as gait belts and lift vests, canes (quad canes and folding canes), crutches (walkers, standard walkers, rolling walkers / rollators and hemi walkers), wheelchairs (manual wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs) and power scooters (boot scooters, road scooters and pavement scooters). The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each product has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global walking assist devices market with company profiles of players such as Besco Medical Co. Ltd., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd., Drive Medical (Medical Depot, Inc.), Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Karma Health Care Ltd., Levo AG, Meyra GmbH (Medort S.A.), Ossenberg GmbH, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Permobil Inc. (Tilite), Pride Mobility Products Corp. and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC. Geographically, the walking assist devices market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

